EUR/GBP seems vulnerable near 3-week lows, just above mid-0.8900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to three-week lows.
  • The British pound remained well supported by UK’s £30B stimulus package and Brexit optimism.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness the 0.8900 mark.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around three-week lows, just above mid-0.8900s.

Following the previous day's brief pause, the cross came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday and extended its recent pullback from three-month tops set on June 29. The downfall was sponsored by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the British pound, which remained well supported by the UK government's £30 billion stimulus package announced on Wednesday.

This comes on the back of the recent optimism over a possible breakthrough in the post-Brexit negotiations. In fact, recent reports indicated that the EU and UK were close to finding a common ground on the issue of fishing rights. Moreover, the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier had said that Brussels is ready to grant the City of London access to EU markets.

The shared currency's relative underperformance against its British counterpart further contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. Given the overnight rejection near the key 0.9000 psychological mark, the subsequent downfall points to further near-term weakness and a possible slide back towards retesting the 0.8900 round-figure mark.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.896
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.8985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9021
Daily SMA50 0.8936
Daily SMA100 0.8869
Daily SMA200 0.8707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.901
Previous Daily Low 0.8975
Previous Weekly High 0.9176
Previous Weekly Low 0.9003
Previous Monthly High 0.9176
Previous Monthly Low 0.8864
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8997
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.897
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8955
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8935
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9005
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9041

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level. 

Gold News

Altcoin season confirmed

Altcoin season confirmed

Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.

Read more

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

