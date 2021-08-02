EUR/GBP remains pressurized below 0.8550 ahead of EU Retail Sales

EUR/GBP extends the previous week’s last moment upside momentum.

The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data, Retails sales eyed.

The sterling outperforms on the anticipation of BOE’s alternation of the current monetary policy stance in the next meeting.

EUR/GBP prints some minor gains in the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair manages to rebounds from the previous week’s sell-off below 0.8500.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8538 up 0.02% for the day.

The single currency managed to hold the gains of the last trading day of the previous week. The Eurozone Unemployment Rate declined 7.7% in June, below the market expectations of 7.9%.

The Euro Area economy rose to 2.0% in June on a quarterly basis, beating the market expectations of 1.5% growth, whereas the Annual Inflation rate jumped 2.2% in July from 1.9% in the previous month.

On the other hand, the sterling gained some traction on the optimism of falling coronavirus infections in the UK and on the market assumption that the Bank of England (BOE) would be the first developed nation central bank to raise interest rates in the light of rising inflation and economic recovery.

As for now, investors await the release of the Euro Retail Sales data and the UK Markit manufacturing PMI to take fresh trading impetus.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.854 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % -0.00 Today daily open 0.854 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8558 Daily SMA50 0.858 Daily SMA100 0.86 Daily SMA200 0.8749 Levels Previous Daily High 0.854 Previous Daily Low 0.851 Previous Weekly High 0.8574 Previous Weekly Low 0.85 Previous Monthly High 0.867 Previous Monthly Low 0.85 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8528 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8521 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.852 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.85 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8491 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.855 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8559 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8579



