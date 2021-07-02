EUR/GBP remains poised to gain above 86.10 ahead of EU data

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/GBP consolidates near the higher levels preserving the previous session's upside momentum.
  • The Euro remains grounded on upbeat economic data, ECB assures growth with downside risk.
  • BOE’s pessimistic view on inflation and interest rates weighs down on the sterling.

EUR/GBP remains muted on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair refreshed high near 86.20 in the previous day’s session in a 50 pips movement.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8606, up 0.03% for the day.

The single currency gained on the upbeat economic data. The Eurozone Unemployment Rate fell 7.9% in May, marginally below the market estimates of 8.0%. The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to a new record level of 63.4 in June.

The Annual Inflation rate eased to 1.9% in June from a two-and-a-half-year high of  2% in May.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that the rapid vaccination program has reduced the probability of severe scenarios and resulted in an improved economic outlook. The view raised the expectations that the central bank might start talking about tapering.  

On the other hand, the sterling came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank will apply its policy tools if inflation is persistent. The dovish stance rejected the higher rates scenario in the near future. 

In addition to that, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI came at 63.9 in June, below the market estimates of 64.2. 

As for now, traders wait for the Euro Producer Price Index (PPI) data to gain fresh trading impetus.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8606
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.8607
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8585
Daily SMA50 0.8618
Daily SMA100 0.8619
Daily SMA200 0.8804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8616
Previous Daily Low 0.8564
Previous Weekly High 0.8605
Previous Weekly Low 0.8531
Previous Monthly High 0.8646
Previous Monthly Low 0.8531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8584
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8576
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8544
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8524
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8627
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8647
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8679

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to another key support around 1.1800

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to another key support around 1.1800

EUR/USD prints a five-day downtrend, after refreshing the lowest level since April 06, around 1.1845 during the initial Asian session on Friday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data

The strong buying interest in the US dollar continues to pressurize GBP/USD. The pair refreshed a new multi-month low on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the two-day bounce off the key support below $1,780, edges higher around $1,776 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. 

Gold News

These two price levels could define Cardano future

These two price levels could define Cardano future

Cardano price has framed pronounced levels of support and resistance that could inhibit a definitive trend from developing and, as a result, deliver an ideal trading opportunity for swing traders working off a short-term trading program. 

Read more

Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs

Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs

Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures