EUR/GBP remains confined in a familiar range, moves little after UK inflation data

- EUR/GBP gains some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The immediate market reaction to the softer UK inflation figures fade rather quickly.
- Traders keenly await the BoE meeting on Thursday before placing directional bets.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some buyers on Wednesday and jumps to a fresh daily peak, around the 0.8555-0.8560 region after the release of the UK consumer inflation figures. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through and remain confined in a familiar trading band held since the beginning of the current month.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the headline CPI rose 0.6% in February vs. a 0.6% fall recorded in the previous month and consensus estimates. Meanwhile, the yearly rate decelerated more than expected, from 4.0% in January to 3.4% during the reported month – marking its lowest level since September 2021.
Adding to this, the Core CPI fall from the 5.1% YoY rate to 4.5% in February, also missing expectations. This comes on top of a technical recession in the UK during the fourth quarter and raises bets for an early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE), which, in turn, undermines the British Pound (GBP) and provides a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
The UK inflation, however, is still much above the BoE’s 2.0% target, which, in turn, helps limit losses for the GBP. The shared currency, on the other hand, remains depressed in the wake of expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may start cutting interest rates in June. This further contributes to capping gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Moreover, traders seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoE policy meeting on Thursday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakout through the short-term trading range before positioning for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from the 0.8500 psychological mark.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8549
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8547
|Daily SMA50
|0.8552
|Daily SMA100
|0.8605
|Daily SMA200
|0.8608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8556
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8532
|Previous Weekly High
|0.856
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8578
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8498
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range above 1.0850 in early Europe on Wednesday. The US Dollar holds steady after the recent upsurge, awaiting the key Fed interest rate decision and Chair Powell's presser. Meanwhile, the Euro looks to ECB President Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD tested 1.2700 in the early European session on Wednesday but managed to hold above that level. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 3.4% in February from 4% in January, coming in below the market expectation of 3.6%.
Gold price flat-lines above $2,150 level, going nowhere in a hurry ahead of FOMC decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the early European session on Wednesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-week low touched on Monday.
XRP price extends losses as SEC and Ripple agree to keep upcoming lawsuit briefings sealed
XRP price extends losses with recent development in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. SEC and Ripple have filed a joint sealing proposal related to the upcoming remedies-related brief on March 22.
All eyes on the Fed
In the US today's main event will be the FOMC meeting. The Fed is widely expected to maintain monetary policy unchanged. Focus will be on any clues about the timing of the first rate cuts as well as the end-game for QT.