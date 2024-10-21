EUR/GBP remains below 0.8350 following Germany PPI data

- EUR/GBP could face challenges due to dovish sentiment surrounding the ECB.
- Germany's PPI fell by 1.4% YoY in September, extending the decline from a previous 0.8% drop.
- Lower inflation prices raise the odds of the BoE implementing a total rate cut of 50 basis points by 2024.
EUR/GBP holds its position after the release of Germany's Producer Price Index (PPI), trading around 0.8330 during the early European hours on Monday. Producer prices fell by 1.4% year-on-year in September, extending the decline from a 0.8% drop in the previous two months. On a monthly basis, PPI decreased by 0.5%, marking the first decline since February. This drop exceeded expectations of a 0.2% fall and swinging from a 0.2% increase in August.
The Euro faced challenges as the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to cut its interest rates by 25 basis points last week. This could be attributed to a significant drop in inflation, which fell to 1.7% in September, now below the ECB's 2% target.
Additionally, Rabobank's research suggests that the market is interpreting recent comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials as an indication that they are increasingly comfortable with the Eurozone's inflation outlook. This has fueled speculation about a possible faster pace of ECB easing, including the potential for a larger 50-basis-point interest rate cut.
Declines in both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures, along with weak labor market data in the United Kingdom (UK), are raising expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) may implement a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut in November, followed by another quarter-point cut in December. This could weigh on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and support the EUR/GBP cross.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 as USD finds fresh buyers
EUR/USD inches lower to near 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. A renewed US Dollar uptick amid a slightly negative shift in risk sentiment and Trump trade optimism weigh on the pair. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak, in the absence of top-tier data releases.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3050 on resurgent US Dollar demand
GBP/USD falls back below 1.3050 in European trading on Monday, undermined by a modest USD strength. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further depreciating mov, as markets remain risk-averse ahead of the upcoming Fedspeak.
Gold price sticks to gains near all-time peak, renewed USD buying caps gains
Gold price scales higher for the fifth straight day – also marking the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight – and touches a fresh record high, around the $2,732-2,733 region on the first day of a new week.
Could BTC reach its all-time high of $73,777?
Bitcoin is approaching the resistance level of around $70,000. A firm close above this mark could trigger a rally to retest its all-time high. Ethereum is nearing its descending trendline, with a break and close above signaling a potential rally.
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying, so the story goes in China
Asian stocks saw a solid lift today, riding the coattails of Wall Street’s rally, but a welcome spark came from China’s big banks slashing their benchmark lending rates. This move injected a fresh wave of optimism into markets, fueling the hope that China’s recent stimulus efforts might finally be gaining economic traction.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.