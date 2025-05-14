- The Euro edges higher despite disinflation and dovish ECB signals.
- The British Pound holds firm as the BoE remains cautious on rate cuts.
- Thursday’s Eurozone and UK data could reshape rate path expectations, influencing the trajectory for EUR/GBP
The EUR/GBP exchange rate is staging a modest rebound on Wednesday, recovering from a week-long decline as investors respond to stable German inflation figures and cautious commentary from both the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) officials.
At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.8433, up 0.35% on the day, after touching lows near 0.8400 earlier in the session. The move reflects growing investor caution ahead of high-impact data releases on Thursday that could reset expectations for both central banks.
Euro reclaims ground amid steady German inflation and ECB commentary
The Euro (EUR) shows signs of recovery following the release of Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which remained steady at 2.2% year-on-year in April. While broadly in line with forecasts, the data reinforces the Eurozone’s broader disinflationary trend, supporting expectations for a potential ECB rate cut in June. Comments from ECB officials, including Isabel Schnabel, also weighed in, emphasizing maintaining the current policy stance in light of lingering global uncertainties.
Although not a catalyst for a sharp rally, the combination of steady inflation and a dovish tone helped the euro recover modestly after a series of losses.
UK Pound holds firm on policy uncertainty and ongoing inflation pressures
Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) remains resilient, supported by lingering doubts over the BoE’s timeline for easing. While a rate cut remains likely later this year, recent UK data has complicated the picture. The labour market has shown notable strength, and policymakers are increasingly concerned about goods price inflation and rising household inflation expectations. BoE official Catherine Mann cited these risks during a speech on Wednesday, while Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden announced regulatory consultations to strengthen market stability, both signaling a cautious stance that has helped support the Pound.
Diverging outlooks set the stage for Thursday's key data
With the ECB and BoE nearing potential inflection points in their policy paths, Thursday’s economic releases are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the EUR/GBP direction. In the Eurozone, markets will digest Q1 GDP, employment, and industrial production figures, with GDP forecast at 0.4% QoQ and 1.2% YoY. Meanwhile, the UK will publish its Q1 GDP, expected at 0.6% QoQ, alongside flat monthly growth and weaker production figures.
The data could offer fresh momentum for the pair as traders recalibrate rate expectations heading into June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1200
EUR/USD continues to pull back from its intraday highs near 1.1270, edging closer to key support around 1.1200 as the US Dollar keeps trimming earlier losses. Despite the retreat, the pair is still holding onto modest daily gains ahead of Thursday’s remarks from Fed Chair Powell and a batch of high-impact US data.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3300 on Dollar's bounce
GBP/USD is fluctuating around the 1.3300 support on Wednesday, giving back its earlier push toward the 1.3370 zone amid a solid rebound in the Greenback. Cable’s initial gains had been underpinned by hawkish comments from BoE officials, ahead of a packed UK data calendar on Thursday.
Gold looks consolidative below 3,200
Gold appears to have entered a brief consolidation phase below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, following an earlier drop to five-week lows. The retreat came as investors continued to rotate out of the safe-haven asset, with growing optimism over trade developments driving steady selling in the metal.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.