PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0187 vs. 7.0173 previous

Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.0187 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0173 and 6.9896 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly low at around 1.1660 in the American session on Tuesday, retreating from the 1.1750 price zone tested earlier in the day. Cautiously optimistic markets support the US Dollar in the near term.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3500; looks to US macro data for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3500; looks to US macro data for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range, around the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from its highest level since September 18. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.

Gold extends upside to near $4,500 on Venezuela turmoil

Gold extends upside to near $4,500 on Venezuela turmoil

Gold price climbs to near $4,500 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal rises by more than 1% in the day as geopolitical tensions and expectations of US rate cuts keep demand for gold high. The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index report will be published on Wednesday. 

Pump.fun prepares for early-year rally as DEX volume skyrockets

Pump.fun prepares for early-year rally as DEX volume skyrockets

Pump.fun (PUMP) is rising alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token outlook builds on a bullish tone developed since December 30.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

