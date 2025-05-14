EUR/GBP gains traction above 0.8400 after German inflation data

- EUR/GBP rises above 0.8415 in Wednesday’s early session.
- German HICP inflation came in at 2.2% in April.
- ECB’s Schnabel said the central bank should keep a steady hand and hold rates close to current levels.
The EUR/GBP cross trades in positive territory near 0.8415, snapping the seven-day losing streak during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) recovers some lost ground as markets reduce bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cuts amid easing in trade and geopolitical tensions.
ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, an outspoken policy hawk, said on Friday that the central bank should stop cutting borrowing costs as turmoil in the global economy is fueling price pressures and inflation was at risk of exceeding the ECB's 2% target in the medium term. The less dovish remarks from ECB policymakers, along with the easing tensions after the US-China trade talks, provide some support to the shared currency.
Financial markets see a 90% possibility of a rate cut in June and see another cut or two in subsequent months, indicating that Schnabel's view goes counter to investor bets.
Data released by the Federal Statistics Office reported on Tuesday that the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.2% in April, compared the March’s reading and the consensus of 2.2%. On a monthly basis, the HICP increased by 0.5%, after a 0.5% rise in the previous month.
On the other hand, cooling employment and softening wage growth have triggered the expectation for the Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. Last week, the BoE decided to lower its borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% and retained a “gradual and careful” monetary expansion approach.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher to near 1.1200, ECB/ Fed-speak eyed
EUR/USD inches higher to near 1.1200 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays defensive after the cooler-than-expected US April inflation data. Traders await the speeches from ECB and Fed policymakers and trade headlines for fresh trading impulse.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3300 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at atound 1.3300 in Wednesday’s European session, stabilizing after posting over 1% gains in the previous session. The pair treads water as the US Dollar pauses its decline, looking for fresh catalysts. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers are in focus.
Gold sticks to intraday bearish bias amid trade optimism; holds comfortably above $3,200
Gold price drifts lower as the US-China trade truce optimism undermines safe-haven demand. Tuesday’s US CPI print reaffirms Fed rate cut bets and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. Geopolitical risks could limit deeper losses for the XAU/USD pair, warranting caution for bears.
Solana tops $185 as SOL pairs dominate private DEXs and meme coin trading
Solana's price is nursing minor losses, down almost 2% to trade at $180 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Over the past weeks, the meteoric rise changed the trend from bearish to bullish, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.