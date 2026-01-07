GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3500; looks to US macro data for fresh impetus
- GBP/USD steadies after the overnight pullback from a multi-month top amid the lack of USD buying.
- The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the pair and favor bulls.
- Traders keenly await key US macro releases before placing fresh directional bets around the pair.
The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range, around the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from its highest level since September 18. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
The US Dollar (USD) preserves the overnight gains, though it lacks bullish conviction on the back of dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and ahead of a host of key macroeconomic indicators. Apart from this, the prevalent bullish sentiment across the global equity markets undermines demand for the safe-haven Greenback, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, continues to draw support from easing worries over the UK budget and a relatively hawkish Bank of England (BoE). The 5–4 narrow vote split to cut rates in December pointed to differences within the committee amid the recent inflation surprise, forcing investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive easing in 2026. This could further support the GBP/USD pair.
The supportive factors validate the near-term positive outlook for the currency pair, though traders opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus remains on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. In the meantime, Thursday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment, the US ISM Services, and JOLTS Job Openings might provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.