TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP prepares for early-year rally as DEX volume skyrockets

  • Pump.fun rises for the eighth consecutive day as attention shifts toward meme coin trading.
  • Pump.fun DEX volume hits a monthly high of $1.28 billion, reflecting improving sentiment around meme coins.
  • The PUMP derivatives market holds the price increase, as futures Open Interest exceeds $230 million.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP prepares for early-year rally as DEX volume skyrockets
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Pump.fun (PUMP) is rising alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token outlook builds on a bullish tone developed since December 30.

PUMP may extend its uptrend this week if meme-driven trading activity continues to increase. Pump.fun is a leading meme coin trading platform with a DEX volume exceeding $1.28 billion.

Rising meme coin demand strengthens PUMP’s recovery outlook

Meme coin trading activity has surged over the past few days, pushing the DEX volume on Pump.fun to $1.28 billion as of Monday, up from approximately $805 million the previous day.

Pump.fun DEX Volume | Source: DefiLlama

PUMP benefits from meme coin-driven trading activity in several ways, including token buybacks that depend on revenue generated. Pump.fun allocates nearly 100% of revenue to the token buyback program, which is expected to build long-term value for PUMP. PUMP is also used as a governance token, allowing holders to participate in decision-making.

Meanwhile, retail interest in PUMP has increased, albeit gradually, since the start of the year. CoinGlass data shows futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $231 million on Tuesday, up from approximately $207 million on Monday and $150 million on last Thursday.

A steadily rising OI indicates that traders are confident PUMP has the potential to sustain a short-term recovery. This confidence encourages retail investors to lean into risk, which contributes to buying pressure.

PUMP Futures Open Interest | Source| CoinGlass

Technical outlook: PUMP eyes short-term breakout

PUMP is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, supporting the token’s short-term bullish outlook.

The blue MACD line has maintained a positive divergence above the red signal line since December 31, while the expanding histogram bars above the mean line indicate that bullish momentum remains intact.

However, PUMP should close above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.002992 to ascertain its recovery potential and encourage traders to increase exposure. Above this level, the 100-day EMA caps the upside at $0.003107.

PUMP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58 indicates weakness and may decline toward the midline. A weak RSI signals PUMP is losing support from buyers as profit-taking ramps up. The buyer concentration around $0.002000 could be worth watching for fresh entries if the price corrects further.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate.

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Institutional demand shows mixed sentiment with alternating inflows and outflows this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.