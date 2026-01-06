Pump.fun (PUMP) is rising alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token outlook builds on a bullish tone developed since December 30.

PUMP may extend its uptrend this week if meme-driven trading activity continues to increase. Pump.fun is a leading meme coin trading platform with a DEX volume exceeding $1.28 billion.

Rising meme coin demand strengthens PUMP’s recovery outlook

Meme coin trading activity has surged over the past few days, pushing the DEX volume on Pump.fun to $1.28 billion as of Monday, up from approximately $805 million the previous day.

Pump.fun DEX Volume | Source: DefiLlama

PUMP benefits from meme coin-driven trading activity in several ways, including token buybacks that depend on revenue generated. Pump.fun allocates nearly 100% of revenue to the token buyback program, which is expected to build long-term value for PUMP. PUMP is also used as a governance token, allowing holders to participate in decision-making.

Meanwhile, retail interest in PUMP has increased, albeit gradually, since the start of the year. CoinGlass data shows futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $231 million on Tuesday, up from approximately $207 million on Monday and $150 million on last Thursday.

A steadily rising OI indicates that traders are confident PUMP has the potential to sustain a short-term recovery. This confidence encourages retail investors to lean into risk, which contributes to buying pressure.

PUMP Futures Open Interest | Source| CoinGlass

Technical outlook: PUMP eyes short-term breakout

PUMP is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, supporting the token’s short-term bullish outlook.

The blue MACD line has maintained a positive divergence above the red signal line since December 31, while the expanding histogram bars above the mean line indicate that bullish momentum remains intact.

However, PUMP should close above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.002992 to ascertain its recovery potential and encourage traders to increase exposure. Above this level, the 100-day EMA caps the upside at $0.003107.

PUMP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58 indicates weakness and may decline toward the midline. A weak RSI signals PUMP is losing support from buyers as profit-taking ramps up. The buyer concentration around $0.002000 could be worth watching for fresh entries if the price corrects further.