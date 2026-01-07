Gold extends upside to near $4,500 on Venezuela turmoil

Gold price (XAU/USD) climbs to near $4,500 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal rises by more than 1% in the day as geopolitical tensions and expectations of US rate cuts keep demand for gold high. The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report will be published on Wednesday.

The US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case against him. Uncertainty in the Venezuela crisis could underpin a traditional safe-haven asset such as Gold in the near term.

Most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials saw further interest-rate reductions as appropriate so long as inflation declines over time, though they remained divided over when and how far to cut, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes showed.

Fed funds futures are still pricing around an 82% probability that interest rates will remain on hold at the US central bank's next meeting on January 27 to 28, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

The attention will shift to the US December employment report on Friday. The US economy is expected to see 55,000 job additions in December, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to tick lower to 4.5% during the same period. If the reports show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could support the US Dollar (USD) and undermine the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.