West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices extend the previous day's sharp pullback from the $58.65-$58.70 region, or over a one-week high, and attract heavy selling for the second straight day on Wednesday. The commodity drops to the lowest level since December 19, around the $55.70-$55.65 area, during the Asian session, and seems vulnerable to slide further.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Venezuela will be turning over 30 million to 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the US. Moreover, Delcy Rogriguez, who was sworn in as interim President, signaled that she will cooperate with Washington. This, in turn, reinforced market expectations that the US control of Venezuela’s oil was likely to increase global supplies, which, along with worries about weakening fuel demand, turned out to be key factors weighing on the black liquid.

The negative factor overshadows concerns about supply disruptions led by heightened political tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over a conflict in Yemen. Even a surprise draw in US weekly crude supplies fails to impress bulls or lend any support to Oil prices. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), US crude inventories declined by about 2.8M barrels during the week ended January 2. The official government inventory report is due to be released later this Wednesday.

Traders will further take cues from important US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment, the ISM Services PMI, and JOLTS Job Openings – for some impetus later during the North American session. In the meantime, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations fail to assist the US Dollar (USD) in capitalizing on the previous day's positive move. A softer buck tends to underpin demand for USD-denominated commodities and could help limit further losses for Crude Oil prices.