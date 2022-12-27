- The Euro hits resistance at 0.8855 after rallying to fresh two-month highs.
- The Pound remains vulnerable on BoE's dovishness.
- EUR/GBP seen at 0.85 in one year time – Danske bank.
The Euro rally from 0.8800 seen on Tuesday’s European market session, has found resistance at 0.8855. The pair, however, remains steady at two-month highs, above 0.8830, with mid-October’s peak, at 08865 on sight.
The Pound, on the defensive on the back of a dovish BoE
The Sterling has remained on the back foot over the last few days, which has helped the Euro to appreciate nearly 3% over the last two weeks. The Bank of England delivered a “dovish hike” after their December monetary policy meeting, which has acted as a headwind for the GBP.
The bank slowed down the monetary tightening pace with a 0.5% hike and with two of the nine committee members voting to leave rates unchanged. This suggests that the bank’s normalization cycle might be approaching its end.
In a quiet post-Christmas market, with a thin macroeconomic docket, the euro is trading moderately higher, underpinned by a solid EUR/USD amid the softer tone of the US Dollar. News that China is planning to end quarantine for inbound travelers has boosted risk appetite, weighing demand for the safe-haven USD.
EUR/GBP seen lower over the coming months – Danske Bank
Looking forward, analysts at Danske Bank maintain a negative outlook on the pair: “We remain cautiously optimistic that the cross will head modestly lower as a global growth slowdown and the relative appeal of UK assets to investors are positive for GBP relative to EUR (…) Forecast: 0.87 (1M), 0.86 (3M), 0.85 (6M), 0.85 (12M).”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.8813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8669
|Daily SMA50
|0.8681
|Daily SMA100
|0.8665
|Daily SMA200
|0.8566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8813
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8834
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8691
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8813
