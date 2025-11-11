EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook remains constructive as pair eyes breakout above 0.8830

The Euro (EUR) trades on the front foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday as the Pound comes under pressure following weak UK labor market data. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8800, up nearly 0.30% on the day.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows that the pair remains comfortably above its key moving averages, keeping the broader outlook bullish.

On the upside, immediate resistance lies near 0.8830, the November 5 high, which also marks the year-to-date peak and the highest level since April 2023. A decisive close above this zone would open the door for further gains toward 0.8850-0.8900, before bulls potentially challenge the psychological 0.9000 handle.

On the downside, 0.8750 offers strong support as it represents the upper boundary of the previous consolidation phase, reinforced by the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8747. A sustained move below this area could signal fading bullish momentum and expose the next key support near the 50-day SMA at 0.8716.

Momentum indicators support the bullish bias, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding around 63, showing steady upward momentum without overbought conditions. The Average Directional Index (ADX) at 27 reflects a strengthening trend, suggesting that buyers remain in control in the near term.

Looking ahead, fresh catalysts for the EUR/GBP pair will emerge later this week from key economic releases in both the United Kingdom and the Eurozone. On Thursday, the focus will be on the UK’s preliminary third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, while the Eurozone will publish Industrial Production figures for September. On Friday, attention will turn to Eurozone labor and growth indicators, including the preliminary Employment Change and GDP readings for the third quarter.