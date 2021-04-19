EUR/GBP Price Analysis: The tide turns in favor of bears, critical 0.8605 support eyed

- EUR/GBP’s sell-off likely to extend amid rising channel breakdown on the 4H chart.
- A test of the critical support at 0.8605 remains on the cards.
- RSI points south, outlook appears bearish in the short term.
EUR/GBP is nursing losses around mid-0.8600s in Monday’s Asian trading, having felt the heat from steep losses in the EUR/USD pair, as the US dollar rebounds amid broad risk-aversion.
Meanwhile, the Cable remains on the defensive but resilient so far, in the wake of resurgent US dollar demand, as the UK re-opening and vaccine optimism remains supportive of the pound.
The focus this week remains on the US infrastructure spending bill and the European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision.
From a near-term technical perspective, the path of least resistance for EUR/GBP appears to the downside, especially after the cross confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the four-hour chart in the US last session.
After a brief downside consolidation in early dealing this Monday, the bears have resumed the declines, as the immediate support is now envisioned at 0.8605 – the horizontal (orange) trendline.
Further south, a confluence of the 100 and 200-simple moving averages (SMA) around 0.8590 could emerge as crucial support.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging towards the oversold territory, currently at 39.11, suggesting that there is more scope to the downside.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Alternatively, any recovery attempts could meet strong resistance at 0.8668, the intersection of the rising wedge support and upward-sloping 50-SMA.
The next barrier for the bulls is aligned at the bearish 21-SMA at 0.8806. Acceptance above the latter is critical to unleashing further recovery gains.
EUR/GBP additional levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8604
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8799
|Daily SMA200
|0.8919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 amid broad US dollar comeback
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950, printing heaviest daily losses in April. Risk-off moodled US dollar bounce fuel the decline in the main currency pair. Challenges to US President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the coronavirus worries in Europe and Asia back the downbeat mood.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.