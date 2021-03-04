EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles near weekly lows, around 0.8625 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past one week or so.
  • The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, albeit warrants some caution.
  • A sustained move beyond the 0.8700 mark is needed to negate the bearish outlook.

The EUR/GBP cross edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, around the 0.8625 region. The recent price action over the past one week or so has been confined in a narrow trading band, which seemed to constitute the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts.

A rectangle is a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause during a well-established trend. Given the recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the 0.9200 mark, the set-up favours bearish traders. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that last week's attempted bounce from near one-year lows faced rejection near the 0.8700 horizontal support breakpoint.

Meanwhile, the RSI (14) indicator on the daily chart is holding closer to the 30 mark, which marks oversold conditions. This seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and should help limit any further downside for the EUR/GBP cross. That said, sustained weakness below the weekly trading range will mark a fresh bearish breakdown.

The EUR/GBP cross might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 0.8600 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the cross back towards multi-month lows, around the 0.8540 region touched on February 24.

On the flip side, the 0.8665 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong hurdle. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and assist the EUR/GBP cross to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 0.8700 mark. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a further near-term recovery towards the 0.8775-80 supply zone.

A subsequent strength above the 0.8800 mark will suggest that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near-term and pave the way for some meaningful recovery in the near-term.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8627
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.8646
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8696
Daily SMA50 0.8838
Daily SMA100 0.8927
Daily SMA200 0.8983
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8668
Previous Daily Low 0.8622
Previous Weekly High 0.8731
Previous Weekly Low 0.8539
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8623
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8668
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8691
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8714

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support

XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support

Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures