EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slides to one-week lows, eyeing descending triangle support

- EUR/GBP added to the overnight losses and remained depressed for the second straight day.
- Weakness below the 0.8560 horizontal support will confirm a descending triangle breakdown.
- Only a sustained move beyond the 0.8640-45 region will negate the near-term bearish outlook.
The EUR/GBP cross extended the previous day's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and witnessed selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. The downward trajectory dragged the cross to one-week lows, around the 0.8570 region during the mid-European session.
The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.8560 horizontal zone tested earlier this month. This, along with the mentioned trend-line, constitutes the formation of a descending triangle on the daily chart. A convincing break below will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the triangle support before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 0.8500 psychological mark en-route 14-month lows, around the 0.8470 region touched in April.
On the flip side, the 0.8600 mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent positive move has the potential to lift the EUR/GBP cross further, though is likely to run out of the steam near the trend-channel (triangle) resistance, currently around the 0.8640 region.
That said, a sustained move beyond will negate the bearish set-up and prompt some aggressive short-covering move. This, in turn, should push the EUR/GBP cross further beyond an intermediate resistance near the 0.8670 area and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8571
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|0.8627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8611
|Daily SMA50
|0.8632
|Daily SMA100
|0.8655
|Daily SMA200
|0.8845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8589
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
