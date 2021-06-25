EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains above 50-day SMA

EUR/GBP is making efforts to extend the previous day’s gain.

Pair seeks additional gains if price decisively breaks 50-day SMA.

Momentum oscillators in the overbought zone with bullish crossover.

EUR/GBP edges higher on Friday in the Asian session. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with an upside bias.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8574, up 0.08% for the day.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been moving lower since it made a high of 0.8642. The multiple top formations make it a critical level to trade. The descending trendline from the mentioned level acts as a barrier for the bulls.

A sustained move above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the 0.8572 mark, could bring more buying opportunities for EUR/GBP bulls. The immediate resistance emerges at the 0.8585 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline, with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD would amplify the buying pressure toward June 21 high at the 0.8601 key psychological mark.

The next area of resistance could be located near the 0.8620 horizontal resistance level.

Alternatively, if price sustains below the session's low at 0.8570, then it could attempt to test the 08565 horizontal support level.

Next, EUR/GBP bears would flex their muscle at the 0.8545 horizontal support level followed by June 24 low in the vicinity of 0.8530 area.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8575 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 0.8568 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8587 Daily SMA50 0.8623 Daily SMA100 0.8627 Daily SMA200 0.8819 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8592 Previous Daily Low 0.8534 Previous Weekly High 0.8628 Previous Weekly Low 0.8542 Previous Monthly High 0.8711 Previous Monthly Low 0.8561 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.857 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8556 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8537 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8506 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8479 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8595 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8623 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8653



