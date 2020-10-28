EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Intraday bounce stalls ahead of descending triangle resistance

- EUR/GBP once again managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the 0.9000 mark.
- The formation of a descending triangle, neutral oscillators warrant caution for bulls.
The EUR/GBP cross continued showing some resilience at lower levels and staged a goodish intraday bounce of over 50 pips from weekly lows.
The emergence of some dip-buying reinforced a strong horizontal support ahead of the key 0.9000 psychological mark. This, along with a short-term descending trend-line resistance constitutes the formation of a bearish descending triangle.
Adding to this, the recent failures to find acceptance above the 0.9100 round-figure mark warrants some caution for bullish traders. Moreover, neutral technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts are yet to confirm any firm near-term direction.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains. That said, a sustained move beyond the triangle resistance, around the 0.9065 region, will still be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the positive move towards the 0.9145-50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should assist bulls to aim back towards reclaiming the 0.9200 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.9015 horizontal zone might continue to protect the immediate downside. A sustained breakthrough will negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to extend its recent pullback from the 0.9300 neighbourhood.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9055
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9042
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9074
|Daily SMA50
|0.9068
|Daily SMA100
|0.905
|Daily SMA200
|0.8897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9085
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9038
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9011
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9119
