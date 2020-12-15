EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves above 0.9100 ahead of UK jobs report

- EUR/GBP eases inside the choppy range between 0.9120 and 0.9100.
- Three-week-old rising trend line, 200-bar SMA probe bears.
- UK employment figures for November likely to portray another challenge for the Pound bulls.
EUR/GBP drops to 0.9112 during the pre-London open on Tuesday. Even so, the quote keeps the 20-pips range established above the 0.9100 since early Asia.
While recovery moves ahead of the short-term key support line favor EUR/GBP buyers, the pair traders await the latest employment data from the UK for fresh impulse.
Read: When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
Although forecasts suggest a downbeat scenario for the British currency, a one-week-old horizontal resistance line near 0.9145 offers an immediate upside hurdle before directing the EUR/GBP buyers towards the monthly peak near 0.9230.
During the run-up, the 0.9200 round-figure can offer an extra filter.
Alternatively, a downside break below the stated support line, at 0.9045 now, will shift the market’s attention to the 200-bar SMA level surrounding 0.8995.
In a case where the EUR/GBP bears dominate past-0.8995, the monthly low of 0.8930 will become their favorite.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9116
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8997
|Daily SMA50
|0.9019
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9045
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9278
