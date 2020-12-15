EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves above 0.9100 ahead of UK jobs report

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP eases inside the choppy range between 0.9120 and 0.9100.
  • Three-week-old rising trend line, 200-bar SMA probe bears.
  • UK employment figures for November likely to portray another challenge for the Pound bulls.

EUR/GBP drops to 0.9112 during the pre-London open on Tuesday. Even so, the quote keeps the 20-pips range established above the 0.9100 since early Asia.

While recovery moves ahead of the short-term key support line favor EUR/GBP buyers, the pair traders await the latest employment data from the UK for fresh impulse.

Read: When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

Although forecasts suggest a downbeat scenario for the British currency, a one-week-old horizontal resistance line near 0.9145 offers an immediate upside hurdle before directing the EUR/GBP buyers towards the monthly peak near 0.9230.

During the run-up, the 0.9200 round-figure can offer an extra filter.

Alternatively, a downside break below the stated support line, at 0.9045 now, will shift the market’s attention to the 200-bar SMA level surrounding 0.8995.

In a case where the EUR/GBP bears dominate past-0.8995, the monthly low of 0.8930 will become their favorite.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9116
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8997
Daily SMA50 0.9019
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9157
Previous Daily Low 0.9045
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9069
Previous Monthly Low 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9114
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9055
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8994
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8943
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9218
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

