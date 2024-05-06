EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Continues oscillating within a range – currently falling

- EUR/GBP price has just reversed lower after rising up to near the range highs.
- The sideways trend is likely to extend, with price oscillating within the range.
- EUR/GBP is currently finding support from a cluster of major Moving Averages in the 0.8560s.
EUR/GBP price is trading in the 0.8560s, in the middle of a multi-month range on Monday. It moved lower after rising up to close to the range ceiling.
The pair is in a sideways trend which is expected to extend given the old traders adage that “the trend is your friend”.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
After rising up and almost touching the top of the range on Friday, EUR/GBP reversed and has fallen to a cluster of MAs at 0.8565, where it has temporarily found support. If the pair can decisively break below this cluster of MAs which is made up of the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) it will probably fall back down to support at 0.8530.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has moved above the zero line, a bullish sign, however it is turning lower. If it crosses below the red signal line it will give a sell signal and suggest more downside for EUR/GBP. The signal would be enhanced by the fact the pair was in a sideways trend and MACD is proven to be a more reliable indicator in non-trending markets.
Change in trend?
For a change of the sideways trend to be confirmed EUR/GBP price would need to make a decisive break above or below the range.
In the case of a break below the range floor such a move would open the way for more downside to the next target at 0.8486 – the 0.681 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range extrapolated lower from the channel’s base. This is the method used by technical analysts to estimate range breakouts. Further weakness could even see price reach the next target at 0.8460, the full height of the range extrapolated lower (1.000).
Likewise a decisive break above the range high at 0.8595 would signal a breakout with an initial target at 0.8635 followed by the 0.8645 highs.
A decisive break would be one characterized by a long candlestick that broke completely above or below the range floor and closed near its high or low, or three consecutive red candlesticks that broke clearly through the level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
