- EUR/GBP consolidates gains in the early European session.
- Pair awaits confirmation to trade in either direction.
- Neutral Momentum oscillator cautions on directional bet.
The EUR/GBP cross gains traction in the early European session. The cross trades in a very narrow trading band following the previous day’s trend before testing an intraday high at 0.8611.
At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP cross is trading at 0.8609, up 0.24% on the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been looking for a clear direction following the formation of the Doji candlestick for the third day in a row. The cross confides in a broader trading range capping the high near 0.8720 and lows in the vicinity of 0.8580, which constitute the formation of rectangle formation.
On moving higher, if price makes a sustained move above the 0.8600 mark, then it could trace back to the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 0.8615 followed by the April 20 high at 0.8643.
The next area of resistance would be the April 22 high at 0.8702.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests any downtick could bring sellers back in action. The first support level could be located at the bottom of the rectangle formation at 0.8550.
Market participants would next be following the 0.8530 and 0.8500 horizontal support levels.
EUR/GBP Additional Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.866
|Daily SMA50
|0.8618
|Daily SMA100
|0.8728
|Daily SMA200
|0.8883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8561
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8711
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8642
