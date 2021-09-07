EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls probe 100-day SMA near 0.8585

- EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session on Tuesday.
- The ascending trendline from the monthly lows acts as defensive for the bulls.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone warns against aggressive bets.
EUR/GBP edges lower after the previous session’s upside momentum. The pair trades in a very tight trade band.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8577, down 0.04% for the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been in the constant upside momentum after making a low of 0.8450 on August 10. However, the price faces some consolidation near 0.8580 with multiple top formations.
Currently, the price moves along with ascending trending line from the mentioned low level.
A sustained move above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8585 would prompt bulls to take out Thursday’s high at 0.8600.
In doing so, EUR/GBP bulls would then make a way to reach the 0.8620 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would encourage bulls to retest the 0.8640 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, in that case, the first downside target emerges at the previous session’s low at 0.8566.
Next, the bears would aim at the 0.8550 and the 0.8535 horizontal support levels.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8548
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8585
|Daily SMA200
|0.8692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
