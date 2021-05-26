EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 0.8670 mark inside symmetrical triangle

- EUR/GBP consolidates in the early European session.
- Symmetrical triangle formation awaits a decisive breakout.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the upside momentum.
The EUR/GBP price is accumulating modest gains on Wednesday. The pair is hovering in a close trading range consisting of 10-pip movements.
At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP cross is trading at 0.8657, up 0.03% on the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross is moving inside the symmetrical triangle formation. The price faces stiff resistance near the upper trend line of the triangle. A decisive breakout of the formation would seek continuation of the prevailing uptrend with the first target in line at the 0.8685 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bullish bias. This indicates underlying upside momentum in EUR/GBP. Any uptick above the midline in MACD would push the price toward the May 10 high at 0.8700 followed by the 0.8725 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price failed to hold onto the session’s low at 0.8651, then it could retreat toward the 0.8623 horizontal support level. A break of the mentioned level would also mark a downward breakout of the symmetrical triangle.
If that happens, then EUR/GBP bears would first test the May 24 low at 0.8601 and would further be encouraged to meet the next support level at the May 18 low at 0.8582.
EUR/GBP Additional Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8655
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8638
|Daily SMA50
|0.8624
|Daily SMA100
|0.8692
|Daily SMA200
|0.8865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8619
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8732
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday's European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
