EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bounces off range low

- EUR/GBP price has fallen to the floor of a multi-month range and rebounded off support.
- It is now poised to begin rising back up inside the channel continuing the sideways trend.
- The MACD indicator is poised to cross its signal line giving a buy signal, reinforcing the new up move.
EUR/GBP price has fallen to 0.8530, one pip above the base of a multi-month range at 0.8530.
The pair has bounced off the support from the range low and is trading back up at 0.8547 at the time of publication.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
EUR/GBP is in a sideways trend which is forecast to continue until a directional bias proves otherwise. It will now probably start rising back up inside the range towards resistance from the cluster of Moving Averages in the 0.8560s. If it successfully breaks above them it will probably continue up to the ceiling of the range at roughly 0.8595.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looks like it is poised to cross above its signal line. If it does it will give a buy signal and suggest more upside increasing the probability of a rally within the range. The signal would be improved by the fact the pair is in a sideways trend and MACD is proven to be a more reliable indicator in non-trending markets.
A decisive break below the range low would open the way for more downside to the next target at 0.8486. This is the 0.681 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range extrapolated lower from the channel’s base. This is the method used by technical analysts to estimate range breakouts. Further weakness could even see price reach the next target at 0.8460, the full height of the range extrapolated lower (1.000).
A decisive break would be one characterized by a long red candlestick that broke completely below the range floor and closed near its low, or three consecutive red candlesticks that broke clearly below the level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
