EUR/GBP pares intraday gains post-Eurozone/UK PMIs, up little around 0.8435 area

- EUR/GBP attracted some buying on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
- Upbeat UK PMIs acted as a tailwind for the sterling and capped gains for the cross.
- Mixed set-up warrants caution for aggressive traders and before placing fresh bets.
The EUR/GBP cross retreated a few pips from daily tops touched in the last hour, albeit managed to hold with modest intraday gains around the 0.8435-30 region post-Eurozone/UK PMIs.
Having found a decent support near the 0.8420-15 region, the EUR/GBP cross gained some positive traction on Friday and inched back closer to the top boundary of its weekly trading range. The shared currency drew some support from a subdued US dollar price action and seemed rather unaffected by the mixed release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints for October.
The preliminary report from IHS/Markit research showed that the gauge measuring manufacturing sector activity in Germany and Eurozone came in slightly better than market expectations for October. The details reveal that supply bottlenecks continue to weigh on manufacturing output. Conversely, the Services PMI dropped to six-month lows during the reported month.
On the other hand, both the UK Manufacturing and Services PMIs recorded better-than-expected growth during the current month. This, to a larger, extent overshadowed dismal UK Retail Sales figures released earlier this Friday and acted as a tailwind for the British pound. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that capped any meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
From a technical perspective, the intraday positive move faltered near a one-week-old trading range resistance. That said, acceptance above 200-hour SMA favours bullish traders. However, it will still be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out and positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8439
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8509
|Daily SMA50
|0.8539
|Daily SMA100
|0.8548
|Daily SMA200
|0.8609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8422
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8519
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8424
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8396
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after EU and German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target
Gold price hits fresh five-day tops at $1795 amid risk-on mood, USD pullback. Listless US Treasury yields support gold price, as inflation risks loom.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports.