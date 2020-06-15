- EUR/GBP uptrend from 0.8860 lows stalls below 0.9000.
- The pound remains weighed by Brexit uncertainty and BoE dovishness.
- The pair faces resistance at 0.9013 and 0.9025/28 – Credit Suisse.
The euro seems unable to break resistance at the 0.9000 area and remains practically unchanged on Monday, moving around 0.8970 without a clear direction, after last week’s uptrend from 0.8860.
Brexit uncertainty remains weighing on the GBP
With the negotiations of a trade agreement with the EU on a deadlock and the clock ticking towards the end of the transition period, investors remain wary about the pound, which is losing ground against its main peers on Monday. The market eyes the key meeting on Monday next week, with the possibility of a no-deal exit from the Union growing more likely by the day.
Furthermore, Bank of England is expected to announce a plan to step up its quantitative easing program by at least 100 billion pounds on Thursday, after its monetary policy meeting, which is adding selling pressure on the GBP.
EUR/GBP: Key resistance levels at 0.9013 and 0.9025/28 – Credit Suisse
The FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse expect the EUR/GBP to continue pushing higher, although the pair is facing important resistance levels right above 0.9000, “A clear break above the top of the recent ‘outside day’ high at 0.9013 remains needed to add weight to our view an important turn higher is indeed underway again with resistance then seen at 0.9025/28 initially, then the recent high and ‘measured base objective’ at 0.9056/57. Whilst a fresh rejection from here should be allowed for, above in due course can see resistance next at the 50% retracement of the March/April fall at 0.9086 and eventually at the 61.8% retracement at 0.9184.”
EUR/GBP key levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8944
|Daily SMA50
|0.8836
|Daily SMA100
|0.8759
|Daily SMA200
|0.8693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.