EUR/GBP limited below 0.9060, ticks down to 0.9030 area

- EUR/GBP fails to extend gains past 0.9060 and retreats to 0.9030 area.
- The pound ticks up with the investors growing more confident about a UK-EU trade deal.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse see the euro to resuming its uptrend beyond 0.9056.
The euro has been unable to extend beyond the 0.9060 levels and has pulled back to 0.9030 area, turning negative on the day. The pair has lost momentum on Monday after rallying about 1% over the previous two days.
The pound picks up on Brexit deal hopes
The market has welcomed UK PM Boris Johnson’s attempts to secure a trade deal with the EU. Johnson’s meetings with French PM Emmanuel Macron and with the EC President Ursula von der Leyen last week have raised hopes that an agreement is still possible, which has eased negative pressure on the pound. Beyond that, the UK government is expected to ease the COVID-19 restrictions, reducing the social distance rule, which will allow pubs and restaurants to increase their capacities.
On the macroeconomic front, British industrial output has registered its largest quarterly decline on record in the three months to June, which provides new evidence of the COVID-19 impact on the British economy
EUR/GBP to resume the uptrend beyond 0.9056 – Credit Suisse
The FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the current pullback as a corrective reaction ahead of further appreciation beyond 0.9056, “With daily MACD momentum showing further signs of turning higher we maintain our positive bias and continue to look for a clear and sustained move above 0.9056/57 to confirm a bull ‘triangle’ and resumption of the uptrend from March with resistance then seen next at the 50% retracement of the March/April fall at 0.9086 and eventually at the 61.8% retracement at 0.9184.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.