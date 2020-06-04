EUR/GBP jumps to daily tops, back above mid-0.8900s post-ECB

- The shared currency caught some fresh bids after the ECB increased PEPP by €600 billion.
- The British pound remained depressed amid fresh Brexit jitters.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed a mid-European session dip to the 0.8930 region and moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range post-ECB announcement.
The shared currency caught some fresh bids after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to expand the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €600 billion. The increase in the size of the PEPP was higher than market expectations and the positive surprise prompted some fresh buying around the euro pairs.
On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by the rising odds of hard Brexit. The market concerns resurfaced after the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey reportedly told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the European Union without a trade deal. This comes on the back of the lack of progress in the ongoing Brexit talks, which might undermine the sterling and provide an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which will now play a key role in influencing the near-term sentiment surrounding the common currency.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8902
|Daily SMA50
|0.8828
|Daily SMA100
|0.8727
|Daily SMA200
|0.8697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8939
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8879
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9054
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB adds €600 billion in QE, EUR/USD picks up
The ECB has boosted its emergency bond-buying scheme and added €600 billion, supporting the recovery from coronavirus. EUR/USD retreats from fresh multi-week highs as Lagarde explains the decision.
GBP/USD returns to its lows as sentiment turns sour
GBP/USD trades around 1.2530, retreating from intraday highs as worse-than-expected US data took its toll on mood. The Bank of England is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks, somehow limiting the intraday rally.
Cryptocurrencies: Crossroads in the war for dominance
Ethereum consolidates the 10% market share, looking forward to breaching the 10.25% level. The sentiment level shoots up again and clearly shows the two-way moment in the crypto market. Ripple is refusing to join the bullish party and remains anchored at the $0.20 level.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.