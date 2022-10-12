- EUR/GBP attracts some dip-buying and reverses an intraday slide to sub-0.8800 levels.
- The GBP loses ground on headlines that the BoE bond-buying scheme will end on Friday.
- The lack of any follow-through buying warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The EUR/GBP cross shows some resilience below the 0.8800 round-figure mark and recovers a major part of its modest intraday losses. The cross climbs to mid-0.8800s during the early European session and is currently placed just a few pips below a nearly two-week high touched this Wednesday.
The British pound fades an intraday bounce after the Bank of England downplayed speculations that it could extend the emergence bond-buying Friday’s deadline. This comes on the back of the dismal UK GDP print and turns out to be a key factor that assists the EUR/GBP cross to attract some dip-buying. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% in August, reinforcing the BoE's prediction for a recession this year.
The intraday uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction and warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the EUR/GBP pair's recent bounce from the monthly low. Investors remain concerned about the economic headwinds stemming from a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This, along with the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, is acting as a headwind for the shared currency and capping the upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, which might influence the common currency. Apart from this, the action in the UK gilts market will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8859
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8791
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8576
|Daily SMA200
|0.848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8831
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8899
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.1000 on BoE headlines
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.1000 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Reports suggesting that the BoE would end its emergency bond-buying programme on Friday as planned weigh on the British pound.
EUR/USD rises above 0.9700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed minutes
EUR/USD has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 in early Europe. The risk profile is still averse while the US dollar is holding the recent upside. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.