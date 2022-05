Apart from this, traders will take cues from the flash German consumer inflation figures, which might influence the euro and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross.

That said, rising bets for a jumbo interest rate hike by the Bank of England, along with the prevalent US dollar selling bias, underpinned sterling and kept a lid on any further gains for the EUR/GBP cross. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the key European Union summit starting this Monday.

The shared currency continued drawing support from the recent hawkish comments by the European Central Bank policymakers, hinting at a probable rate hike in July. On the other hand, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol acted as a headwind for the British pound and offered additional support to the EUR/GBP cross.

The EUR/GBP cross attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8485 region on the first day of a new week and reversed its modest losses recorded on Friday. The cross maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.8515 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.