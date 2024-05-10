- EUR/GBP loses ground around 0.8595 in Friday’s early European session.
- The UK economy is officially out of recession after reports showed the GDP grew by 0.6% QOQ in Q1.
- The ECB's Guindos said the central bank won’t commit to what will happen beyond its planned June rate cut.
The EUR/GBP cross snaps the three-day winning streak near 0.8595 during the early European session on Friday. The cross are lower following the upbeat UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1.
The UK economy has moved out of recession, National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday. The nation’s GDP grew by 0.6% QoQ in the first three months of the year, marking a return to growth after a mild recession in the second half of 2023. The figure came in stronger than the market expectation of 0.4% expansion in the first quarter. Additionally, the UK GDP expanded at an annual pace of 0.2% YoY in Q1 of 2024 from a 0.2% contraction in Q4 of 2023, above the consensus of 0% growth. In response to the upbeat data, the Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts some buyers and creates a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) left its borrowing costs on hold at 5.25% for the sixth meeting in a row, opening the door to a rate cut sooner than expected. During the press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted that “a rate cut next month was a possibility.” However, he will wait for inflation, activity, and labour market data before making the decision. The BoE Chief Economist, Huw Pill, said that the UK central bank was more confident that they would begin easing the cycle over the next few meetings, although they needed more data.
On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos stated that the ECB won’t commit to what will happen beyond its planned June rate cut. “We have been very, very clear and transparent about our June decision,” said Guindos. Meanwhile, ECB Council member Robert Holzmann noted that the oil price shock can prevent the interest rate turnaround from starting in June. The less dovish tone from the ECB than the BoE is likely to cap the EUR/GBP’s downside in the near term.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8572
|Daily SMA50
|0.8562
|Daily SMA100
|0.8571
|Daily SMA200
|0.8605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8587
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8521
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8653
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises to near 1.2540, driven by higher UK GDP
GBP/USD edged higher to near 1.2540 during Asian hours on Friday, buoyed by the release of higher-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter.
EUR/USD: The crucial resistance level will emerge at the 1.0790–1.0800 region
The EUR/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.0775 during the early European hours on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is supported by the renewed US Dollar demand amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Gold price attracts some buyers despite hawkish Fedspeak
Gold price edges higher for the second consecutive day on Friday. Weak employment data bolstered the speculation that the weakening economy would force the Fed to cut rates.
XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Rate cut optimism fuelled by higher US jobless claims
With Federal Reserve policy acting as the primary driver of investor sentiment in 2024, renewed optimism surrounding the possibility of rate cuts has propelled the Dow to its most significant rally since December.