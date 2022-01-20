EUR/GBP hits 23-month lows, eyes test of 0.8300 level as markets ignore UK politics, focus on BoE rate hikes

- EUR/GBP recently pushed to fresh 23-month lows underneath the 0.8310 level on Thursday.
- The release of the latest ECB minutes did not impact FX market sentiment.
- Markets are focused on another likely rate hike from the BoE next month.
EUR/GBP recently pushed to fresh 23-month lows underneath the 0.8310 level on Thursday and is now down about 0.3% on the session and eyeing a test of 0.8300. The release of the latest ECB minutes did not impact FX market sentiment as it did not contain any surprises/new revelations. EUR/GBP’s latest push lower marks a near 70 pip reversal from Wednesday’s highs near 0.8380, with traders seemingly having taken the opportunity provided by the rally to add to short positions as the pair retested its November 2021 lows (at 0.8380).
Traders might reason that with the recent run of data strongly supportive of expectations for the BoE to hike interest rates again in February, BoE/ECB policy divergence is set to remain a key driver of EUR/GBP downside. Recall that labour market data on Tuesday saw the UK unemployment rate drop back to pre-pandemic levels and that Consumer Price Inflation data on Wednesday hit its highest in 30 years.
Some analysts are calling for the pair to retest late-2019/early-2020 lows in the 0.8270/80s soon, despite uncertainty about whether Boris Johnson will stay in his role as UK PM. Analysts at Berenberg said a change in PM could actually end up as a positive for UK markets, given that the Conservative party would likely choose a replacement based on who has the best chance of beating Labour leader Keir Starmer at the next general election.
The bank argues that a new PM would likely pursue “similar policies to Johnson in a much calmer and more deliberate fashion”. ING says that “unsurprisingly, political risk has not damaged GBP”, and adds that “the focus remains squarely on whether the BoE hikes 25bp on February 3”. The bank continues to favour EUR/GBP retesting the aforementioned 2019/2020 sub-0.8300 lows soon.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8314
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8374
|Daily SMA50
|0.8442
|Daily SMA100
|0.8482
|Daily SMA200
|0.8535
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8342
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8313
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8363
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8316
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8287
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
