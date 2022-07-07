- A combination of factors dragged EUR/GBP to a nearly four-week low on Thursday.
- Recession fears continued weighing on the shared currency and acted as a headwind.
- Reduced political uncertainty lifted sterling and further contributed to the selling bias.
The EUR/GBP cross prolonged its recent pullback from the 0.8680 region and continued losing ground for the fourth successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory dragged spot prices to a nearly four-week low, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the 0.8500 psychological mark.
The shared currency continued with its relative underperformance amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, which could drag the region's economy faster and deeper into recession. The market worries were further fueled by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's warning on Wednesday, saying that the EU needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas.
On the other hand, the British pound drew some support from modest US dollar pullback from a two-decade high and the prospect of reduced political uncertainty. In the latest development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation, marking the end of the recent political drama in the country. Johnson's departure, however, was almost a certainty and largely priced in by markets.
Furthermore, investors remain worried that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates amid growing recession fears acted as a headwind for sterling. This, in turn, should limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, any subsequent downfall is more likely to find decent support near a technically significant 200-day SMA, currently around the 0.8445 region, which should act as a strong base for the EUR/GBP cross. That said, a convincing break below would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.8537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.859
|Daily SMA50
|0.8537
|Daily SMA100
|0.8447
|Daily SMA200
|0.8446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8603
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8533
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2000 as UK PM Johnson resigns
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing his resignation, the pair clings to modest daily gains. Focus shifts to mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after ECB Accounts
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Thursday. The ECB's June meeting accounts showed that some members wanted to keep the door open for a large rate hike in July but the shared currency failed to gather strength. Eyes on mid-tier US data.
Gold steadies above $1,740 as US yields stay flat
Gold has managed to stage a modest rebound and steadied above $1,740 mid-day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day following Wednesday's rebound, allowing XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
Bloomberg says Bitcoin price is bound for a bullish breakout under one condition
Bitcoin price is poised on the starting blockchains for a recovery sprint higher, according to analysts at Bloomberg, who have issued a bullish call for Bitcoin price to rebound in 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!