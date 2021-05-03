EUR/GBP flits with one-week-old trading range support, around 0.8680-75 region

- EUR/GBP witnessed fresh selling on Monday amid a pickup in demand for the British pound.
- Optimism over the gradual reopening of the UK economy continued underpinning the sterling.
- Sustained USD selling extended some support to the euro, which might help limit the downside.
The EUR/GBP cross extended its intraday descent through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of a one-week-old trading range, around the 0.8680-75 region.
The cross continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.8700 mark and witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be solely attributed to the optimism over a strong economic recovery in the UK, bolstered by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
In the latest developments, the UK Prime Minister said this Monday that the government will be able to go ahead with further restriction loosening and dispense with the one metre-plus social distancing rule on June 21. Regarding international travel, Johnson noted that there will be some opening up on May 17 but added that they need to be as cautious as they can.
Despite the supporting factor, investors might be reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets around the sterling amid the risk posed by the Scottish elections next week. Polls are pointing to pro-independence parties achieving a supermajority in Scotland's parliament, which might intensify pressure on Johnson to allow a second independence referendum.
This, along with a modest pickup in demand for the shared currency, might extend some support to the EUR/GBP cross and help limit the downside, at least for the time being. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period prompted some fresh selling around the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the euro.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from over one-year lows has run out of steam. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 0.8600 round-figure mark. The downside, however, is likely to remain cushioned as investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8662
|Daily SMA50
|0.8619
|Daily SMA100
|0.8762
|Daily SMA200
|0.8899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.872
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8735
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780
Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?