EUR/GBP finds support near the 21-day SMA, remains below 0.9000

- EUR/GBP recovers ground lost and approaches 0.9000.
- EUR remains bid on USD-weakness; pushes the cross higher.
- UK jobs, ZEW survey next of relevance in the docket on Tuesday.
The continuation of the buying interest around the single currency is lending fresh wings to EUR/GBP to the 0.8980 region.
EUR/GBP now looks to UK, EMU
The European cross is trading on a positive note after two consecutive daily pullbacks, all in response to the unabated buying interest in the shared currency and some fresh selling mood surrounding the Sterling.
There is no fresh news around the Brexit negotiations, while latest events signal that frontrunner candidate Boris Johnson could be assessing a trade deal with the US following the October 31 deadline.
Later in the week, UK jobs and the ZEW survey are due tomorrow, followed by key UK inflation figures for the month of June and final CPI prints in Euroland on Wednesday.
What to look for around GBP
Rising uncertainty in the UK political scenario and around the Brexit process is expected to keep the Pound under permanent pressure for the time being. In the UK economy, poor results from key fundamentals continue to add to the sour prospects for the economy in the months to come and collaborate further with the bearish view on the currency in the foreseeable future. On another direction, the overall tone from the BoE appears to have shifted towards a more dovish gear, while markets have started to price in the likeliness of a rate cut at some point in Q3/Q4.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.26% at 0.8982 facing the next hurdle at 0.9010 (monthly high Jul.10) seconded by 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3). On the other hand, a break below 0.8951 (21-day SMA) would expose 0.8872 (low Jun.20) and then 0.8826 (low Jun.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1300 amid fresh USD selling
The EUR/USD pair manages to sustain the upside, despite increased ECB rate cut expectations, with the price now heading back towards the 1.13 handle, as the US dollar comes under fresh selling pressure across the board.
GBP/USD under pressure amid Brexit worries, ahead of key UK data
The GBP/USD pair retreats from multi-day tops of 1.2581 to now trade near 1.2560, as weak UK data-led BOE rate cut bets and Brexit worries keep the pound under pressure. Focus on UK jobs and CPI data.
USD/JPY: unable to recoup the 108.00 level
Mixed Chinese data fell short of spooking growth concerns, Q2 GDP at 27 years low. Quiet macroeconomic start to the week in Europe and the US. USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as it remains below the 108.30 level.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.