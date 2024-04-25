EUR/GBP falls to near 0.8550 as BoE could delay rate cuts

- EUR/GBP extends losing streak on growing expectations of BoE delaying rate cuts.
- The gains in the UK 10-year yield enhanced the hawkish expectations for the BoE’s stance on monetary policy.
- ECB's Schnabel noted that the last phase of reaching Eurozone inflation of 2% could be challenging.
The EUR/GBP cross continues to lose ground for the third consecutive session, trading around 0.8570 during the European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) is finding support as the markets anticipate that the Bank of England (BoE) will likely wait until the next quarter to lower borrowing costs, according to median forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that interest rate cuts are still some way off, even though the passage of time and an absence of negative news on inflation have brought them closer.
The 10-year yield on United Kingdom (UK) government Gilts hovers around 4.31%, nearing five-month highs. The hawkish expectations for the BoE have been amplified by a fresh increase in bond supply by the UK government. Lingering concerns about sticky inflation, coupled with a surprisingly robust domestic Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), have pushed back expectations of the first BoE rate cut.
In Europe, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are adhering to plans to lower interest rates this year. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated on Monday that the central bank might decrease its deposit rate from a record-high 4% in June but has kept its options open for further measures, per Reuters report. The dovish stance of the ECB is exerting some selling pressure on the Euro (EUR) and creating headwinds for the EUR/GBP cross.
Furthermore, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said at a conference on Thursday that the final stage of achieving Eurozone inflation of 2% may encounter obstacles, with erosion in productivity and high service costs posing clear risks. Schnabel highlighted a consensus emerging that the journey to achieving the inflation target could be quite challenging, with services inflation being a significant concern.
On the data front, the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for May recorded a reading of -24.2, better than the expected -25.9 and the prior figure of -27.3. German consumer sentiment is anticipated to improve in the coming months, largely supported by better income expectations. UK Consumer Confidence data is scheduled for release on Friday, with expectations of a slight improvement in April.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8571
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8568
|Daily SMA50
|0.8559
|Daily SMA100
|0.8575
|Daily SMA200
|0.8607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.86
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8602
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.859
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700, as key US data loom
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. Renewed US Dollar weakness offsets the risk-off market environment, supporting the pair ahead of the key US GDP and PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2500, awaits US GDP data
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid wave, rising above 1.2500 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar resumes its corrective downside, as traders resort to repositioning ahead of the high-impact US advance GDP data for the first quarter.
Gold price edges higher amid weaker USD and softer risk tone, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the $2,300 mark on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak, though the upside potential seems limited.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.
US Q1 GDP Preview: Economic growth set to remain firm in, albeit easing from Q4
The United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is seen expanding at an annualized rate of 2.5% in Q1. The current resilience of the US economy bolsters the case for a soft landing.