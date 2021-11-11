EUR/GBP edges back up towards 200DMA at 0.8580 amid broadly subdued trade conditions

Amid a lack of any meaningful fresh fundamental catalysts on Thursday aside from a slightly softer than expected UK GDP report, EUR/GBP has continued to nudge higher whilst also continuing to respect weekly ranges. The pair looks set to post a third consecutive daily gain of about 0.1%, during which time it has edged higher from weekly lows posted back on Tuesday at around 0.8520 to current levels just under 0.8570. That still leaves the pair some way below recent highs from earlier in the week/the end of last week around the 0.8590 mark. The 200-day moving average at 0.8580 seems to be offering some resistance, just as the 50DMA (just above 0.8520) earlier in the week provided the foundations for a rebound.
Brexit Update
UK PM Boris Johnson is set to travel to Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, where fishing access for French boats in UK waters will likely be at the top of the agenda. The UK’s broader disagreement with the EU over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol will also be an important topic for discussion. Political analysts still think there is a strong likelihood that the UK will trigger Article 16 to unilaterally override parts of the protocol, potentially triggering a broader trade/legal conflict with the EU. But there were reports that the EU was prepared to improve its offer on checks on goods going in and out of Northern Ireland, an offer that might be presented to the UK PM on Friday.
For now, FX markets are shrugging off Brexit risk. ING’s fair value model for EUR/GBP shows the pair to only be trading with about 1.0% “Brexit” risk premium, versus over 5.0% at some points during 2019. “With UK CPI heading to the 5% area into April, keeping BoE tightening prospects on the front-burner, we are happy with an end-year EUR/GBP target near 0.8500, and lower levels as 2022 progresses,” says the bank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory, now hovering around 1.1450 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its strength following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Hedge against inflation
Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.
Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
BTC confirm the Fibonacci retracement with a rejection, bulls are still on track for $100K. ETH fades in the wake of $5K, but the rally's support still holds firm. XRP sees bulls dipping their toes in the water near $1.37 before attacking $1.42.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.