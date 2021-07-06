EUR/GBP drops to 1-1/2-week lows on disappointing German ZEW Sentiment Index

- EUR/GBP witnessed some follow-through selling for the third straight session on Tuesday.
- The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the sterling.
- Disappointing Eurozone ZEW survey results weighed on the euro and added to the selling bias.
The shared currency weakened across the board in reaction to the disappointing ZEW survey and dragged the EUR/GBP cross to one-and-half-week lows, around the 0.8550-45 region in the last hour.
The cross extended last week's retracement slide from levels beyond the 0.8600 mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The downward momentum push the EUR/GBP cross through the 0.8565-60 horizontal support and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The British pound was supported by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that all restrictive measures would be lifted on July 19. Apart from this, sustained US dollar selling bias provided an additional boost to the sterling, which, in turn, exerted pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the common currency lost some ground following the disappointing release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, which plunged to 63.3 in July from 79.8 previous. Adding to this, the gauge for the Eurozone fell to 61.2 for the current month, missing 84.4 consensus estimates.
The incoming data suggests that the nascent Eurozone economic recovery might be losing steam amid concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8613
|Daily SMA100
|0.8615
|Daily SMA200
|0.8799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.859
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.