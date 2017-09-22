EUR/GBP clings to strong recovery gains, above 0.88 ahead of May’s Brexit speech

The EUR/GBP cross once again managed to catch some fresh bids near the 0.8780-75 region and has now moved past previous session's swing highs.

Currently trading around 0.8830 level, just a few pips away from session tops touched in the past hour, the shared currency's relative outperformance on Friday against the British Pound could be attributed to better-than-expected flash Euro-zone PMI prints for September.

• France: Activity indicators remain upbeat in September - ING

Meanwhile, some nervousness ahead of the upcoming Breixt speech by the UK Prime Minister Theresa May kept the Sterling on the back foot and further collaborated to the pair's strong up-move through early European session.

• GBP wary on May’s speech today – Danske Bank

May’s remarks might now act as a key catalyst influencing sentiment surrounding the British Pound and hence, could trigger some fresh bout of volatility across GBP crosses.

• EUR/GBP seen at 0.86 in 6/12-month – Danske Bank

Technical levels to watch

Immediate resistance is pegged near mid-0.8800s, above which the cross is likely to accelerate the up-move towards 0.8875-80 horizontal zone before eventually darting towards the 0.8900 handle.

On the flip side, any retracement from higher levels might now find support near the 0.8800 handle, which is followed by a strong support near the 0.8775-70 region.