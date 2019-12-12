EUR/GBP clings to modest gains near 0.8450 as ECB leaves rates unchanged

  • ECB decides to keep key rates steady in December.
  • Latest UK election poll shows an 11 point lead for Conservatives.
  • Focus shifts ECB President Lagarde's press conference ahead of UK election.

The EUR/GBP pair rose to a fresh six-day high of 0.8462 on Thursday amid choppy GBP valuation ahead of the UK election but erased a small portion of its daily gains in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 0.8450.

ECB keeps status quo

In a widely expected decision, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively.

The policy statement reiterated that the bank expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2%. Markets are now waiting for ECB President Lagarde's first press conference.

In the meantime, the latest Ipsos MORI for the Evening Standard on Thursday revealed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have an 11 point lead over the main opposition Labour party, 44% vs 33%. The exit poll, which will provide the first good view of the possible election outcome, will be released by the BBC at 22 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8448
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.8434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8515
Daily SMA50 0.8618
Daily SMA100 0.8825
Daily SMA200 0.8791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8464
Previous Daily Low 0.8404
Previous Weekly High 0.8576
Previous Weekly Low 0.8411
Previous Monthly High 0.8659
Previous Monthly Low 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8427
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8373
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8343
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8464
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8494
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8524

 

 

