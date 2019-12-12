EUR/GBP clings to modest gains near 0.8450 as ECB leaves rates unchanged

- ECB decides to keep key rates steady in December.
- Latest UK election poll shows an 11 point lead for Conservatives.
- Focus shifts ECB President Lagarde's press conference ahead of UK election.
The EUR/GBP pair rose to a fresh six-day high of 0.8462 on Thursday amid choppy GBP valuation ahead of the UK election but erased a small portion of its daily gains in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 0.8450.
ECB keeps status quo
In a widely expected decision, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively.
The policy statement reiterated that the bank expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2%. Markets are now waiting for ECB President Lagarde's first press conference.
In the meantime, the latest Ipsos MORI for the Evening Standard on Thursday revealed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have an 11 point lead over the main opposition Labour party, 44% vs 33%. The exit poll, which will provide the first good view of the possible election outcome, will be released by the BBC at 22 GMT.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8448
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8515
|Daily SMA50
|0.8618
|Daily SMA100
|0.8825
|Daily SMA200
|0.8791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8464
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8411
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8499
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8403
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8464
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8524
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute
Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD grinds higher.
GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100
GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold soars with ECB, retakes 1,480.00
The bright metal hit a fresh weekly high at 1,483 as dismal US data and ECB’s monetary policy announcement added pressure on a vulnerable dollar. Spot gold at critical Fibonacci resistance.
USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA
USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.