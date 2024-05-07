EUR/GBP advances to near 0.8600 amid disappointing UK Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • EUR/GBP retraces its recent losses, possibly driven by the weaker UK Retail Sales.
  • UK Retail Sales (YoY) declined by 4.4%in April, against the expected growth of 1.6%.
  • Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 0.7% YoY in March, swinging from the previous decline of 0.5%.

EUR/GBP hovers around 0.8580 during the European session on Tuesday, retracing its recent losses registered in the previous session. The Pound Sterling (GBP) lost ground, possibly driven by the disappointing Retail Sales report from the United Kingdom (UK).

In April, the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales experienced a year-over-year decline of 4.4%, contradicting expectations for a 1.6% growth. This latest figure represents a significant reversal from the 3.2% increase observed in March and marks the poorest reading since November 2019.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), attributed the disappointing sales to dismal weather and remarked that retailers had a challenging start to spring, even considering the change in Easter timing.

The Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% on Thursday's meeting. Investor sentiment regarding policy rate cuts by the BoE has been delayed to September due to robust wage growth in the United Kingdom (UK), which is fueling core inflation, the central bank's preferred inflation measure.

In the Eurozone, the Retail Sales (YoY), released by Eurostat, increased by 0.7% in March, swinging from the previous decline of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the month-over-month growth was 0.8%, exceeding the expected increase of 0.6%, swinging from the previous decline of 0.3%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to commence cutting borrowing costs in June. The ECB’s Chief Economist Philip Lane indicated that recent data have increased his confidence that inflation is moving closer to the 2% target. While most ECB officials seem to favor easing next month, President Christine Lagarde has not hinted at further cuts.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8583
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.8572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8566
Daily SMA50 0.856
Daily SMA100 0.8572
Daily SMA200 0.8605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8582
Previous Daily Low 0.8557
Previous Weekly High 0.8587
Previous Weekly Low 0.8531
Previous Monthly High 0.8645
Previous Monthly Low 0.8521
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8573
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8559
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8545
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8533
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8584
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8596
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.861

 

 

