In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.2K contracts to their open interest positions, extending the uptrend for yet another session. On the other hand, volume reversed four consecutive builds and shrunk by almost 58K contracts.

EUR/USD capped by the 10-day SMA near 1.1050

The sharp rebound in EUR/USD from YTD lows near 1.0920 was on the back of rising open interest, allowing for the continuation of the corrective up move. However, the downtick in volume warns against this view and could spark some consolidation in the short-term horizon.