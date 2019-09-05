In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.2K contracts to their open interest positions, extending the uptrend for yet another session. On the other hand, volume reversed four consecutive builds and shrunk by almost 58K contracts.
EUR/USD capped by the 10-day SMA near 1.1050
The sharp rebound in EUR/USD from YTD lows near 1.0920 was on the back of rising open interest, allowing for the continuation of the corrective up move. However, the downtick in volume warns against this view and could spark some consolidation in the short-term horizon.
When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?
That the German economy is experiencing a slowdown is generally accepted by now and priced to a greater extent. The common currency will likely rise toward the resistance at 1.1064, as suggested by the daily chart if the Factory Orders match or beat estimates.
GBP/USD retraces ahead of Brexit debate in the House of Lords
GBP/USD buyers catch a breath after fuelling the quote on receding odds of the no-deal Brexit. Developments at the House of Lords, trade headlines and the US data will together offer a busy day ahead.
USD/JPY off two-week highs, still well bid on US-China trade hopes
USD/JPY eased-off two-week tops and now recedes to 106.50 region despite risk-on induced by the renewed optimism on US-China Oct trade talks. The spot finds support from the rally in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks
Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.
US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches
The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.