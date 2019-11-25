Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by nearly 1.5K contracts on Friday according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In addition, volume increased by around 19.1K contracts, extending the erratic performance.

EUR/USD targets 1.10 and below

Friday’s negative price action in EUR/USD was on the back of rising open interest and volume, leaving the door open for extra losses in the near-term. That said, a test of the 1.10 neighbourhood and probably below remains well on the cards in the short-term horizon.