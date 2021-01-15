EUR/COP: While below the 4300 December high targets the 4087/4004 area – Commerzbank

Once current consolidation has run its course, as EUR/COP trades between 4300 and 4144, the December high and December low respectively, the pair should eye the June 2020 low at 4004, according to Commerzbank’s Axel Rudolph.
Key quotes
“EUR/COP has been consolidating below the December high at 4300 over the past month or so and is currently slipping back towards the December and current January lows at 4161/4144. Once slipped through, the July low at 4087 will be back in sight, together with the June low at 4004. Around the 4000 mark the currency pair is likely to then stabilise once more.”
“If an unexpected bullish reversal were to be seen and a rise above the December high at 4300 ensue, we would turn bullish and target the 4350 late November high and also the 4487 late October low. This is not our preferred scenario, however, and instead we believe that further downside remains in store.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%
GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data
Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the front foot this Friday amid dovish comments from the Fed Chief Powell. However, gold’s further upside remains elusive, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar is on the rise.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index: Looks consolidative near-term
DXY remains in a consolidative-mode and manages well to keep the trade above the 90.00 mark for the time being.