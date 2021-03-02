EUR/CHF to tick down towards the 1.0915 support – Rabobank

The CHF is currently the worst performing G10 currency in the year to date. Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, expects the EUR/CHF pair to test the 1.0915 in the coming weeks.

See: EUR/CHF to hover around the 1.09 mark by mid-year – CIBC

Key quotes

“The combination of data disappointments and the push back of various central banks against the reflation trade suggests ample scope for EUR/CHF to move back to the 1.0915 support level in the weeks ahead.”

“We see risk that EUR/CHF could struggle to move convincingly above 1.10 until the latter half of this year.”