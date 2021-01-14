EUR/CHF to grind higher towards 1.1050 – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse are looking for the EUR/CHF pair to march higher towards 1.1050.

Key quotes

“We would expect safe-haven flows into Switzerland to subside and even reverse in light of the current positive risk environment.”

“The SNB will remain very dovish and stands ready to intervene if necessary.”

“A setback in the COVID-19 crisis and a risk-averse environment would be detrimental to this view. In this light Italian politics are worth watching.”

“We see EUR/CHF grinding towards 1.1050 and would consider ourselves wrong below 1.0700.”