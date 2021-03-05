EUR/CHF to advance nicely on positive global developments – MUFG

During February the Swiss franc weakened against the euro from 1.0800 to 1.0983 as havens have been hit as optimism over global recovery builds. Economists at MUFG Bank expect CHF strength to gradually ease and forecast the EUR/CHF pair at 1.14 by year-end.
See: EUR/CHF to hover around the 1.09 mark by mid-year – CIBC
Key quotes
“The traditional safe haven and low-yielding G10 currencies have been the worst performers so far this year. The Swiss franc has been undermined by building optimism over the outlook for a stronger global recovery and rising expectations for higher inflation.”
“Global activity has held up better than feared to renewed restrictions over the winter, and the rollout of vaccines is boosting confidence that restrictions will be rolled back in the coming months. The slow vaccine rollout in Europe is a concern though.”
“A further negative development for the Swiss franc this month has been the reduction in Italian political risk which has helped ease a downside tail risk for the eurozone economy and euro. PM Draghi is expected to focus on utilizing the European Recovery Funds effectively, and his appointment will encourage optimism over the potential for further beneficial eurozone reforms.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.