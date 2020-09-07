EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Bull flag breakout on 1H chart calls for a test of 1.0850

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/CHF charted a bull flag on the hourly chart.  
  • The spot looks to extend Friday’s solid rebound.
  • 1.0804 is the level to beat for the EUR/CHF bears.  

EUR/CHF is consolidating Friday’s solid comeback, ranging above 1.0800 so far this Asian session on Monday.

The recent surge and the following consolidation carved out a bull flag formation on the hourly chart. The price has yielded a bullish breakout after the bulls recaptured the falling trendline resistance at 1.0816.

The path of least resistance appears to the upside, as the spot trades above all the major hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMAs). Also, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points northwards in the bullish territory, backing the bullish bias.

The buyers now aim for the pattern target of 1.0861. Ahead of that level, Friday’s high at 1.0826 could offer some resistance. Also, the 1.0850 psychological level could challenge the upside.

To the downside, critical support at 1.0804 will likely keep the pullbacks limited. That level is the confluence of the horizontal 100-HMA and upward-sloping 21-HMA.

The next cushion awaits at 1.0799, the falling trendline (pattern) support.

EUR/CHF: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/CHF: Additional levels

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0818
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.0815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0771
Daily SMA50 1.0739
Daily SMA100 1.0683
Daily SMA200 1.0697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0826
Previous Daily Low 1.0772
Previous Weekly High 1.0878
Previous Weekly Low 1.0747
Previous Monthly High 1.085
Previous Monthly Low 1.0722
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0751
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0729
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0836
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.089

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom

GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading

EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading. 

EUR/USD News

WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April

WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April

WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.

Oil News

Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound

Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound

Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.

Gold News

Judgement day for the euro and what next for tech

Judgement day for the euro and what next for tech

The end of last week saw a surge in volatility and a dramatic sell off in the equity market, particularly in US -listed technology shares. The euro may struggle to reach $1.20 at the start of this week, and stocks should recover, eventually. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures