EUR/CHF: Franc at 33-month high five years after SNB removed the cap

- EUR/CHF is trading at 33-month lows near 1.0759.
- The US added Switzerland to its current manipulators' list.
- The SNB removed the cap on the euro on Jan. 15, 2015.
Five years after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) shocked the financial markets by abandoning the euro cap, the Swiss Franc is trading at 33-month highs against the single currency.
The EUR/CHF pair dropped to 1.0759 on Tuesday, the lowest level since April 2017 and was last seen trading at 1.0766.
Tuesday's slide was likely triggered by the US' decision to add Switzerland to its watchlist of currency manipulators. The US move will likely discourage the SNB from taking steps to limit the upside CHF.
Also, the Franc is trading at 33-month highs even with negative rates. The central bank's official interest rate currently stands at -0.75%.
If the bank attempts to normalize its policy, it risks further CHF appreciation. Essentially, the SNB is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
SNB abandoned cap in January 2015
On the 15th of January 2015, the Swiss National Bank suspended the minimum exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro and reduced its sight deposit interest rate by 50 basis points at -0.75%. The cap was introduced in September 2011.
Technical levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0855
|Daily SMA50
|1.0918
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.1043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0822
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0759
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1044
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0838
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details
USD/JPY has bounced-off 109.82 lows but remains below the 110 handle amid a cautious market mood, as all eyes remain on the US-China trade deal documents due to be released later on Wednesday, cited by the US Treasury Sec, Mnuchin.
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out between key levels
AUD/USD extends its overnight side trend around the 0.6900 level into Asian trading, as markets await the details of the US-China phase one trade deal for the next direction. The spot remains trapped between key SMAs on hourly sticks.
USD/CNH: Waving the All-Clear Flag?
From a geopolitical perspective, this week’s biggest event is the planned signing of the Phase One” trade deal between the US and China, scheduled for Wednesday’s US session.
WTI: Holds above $58 in Asia after snapping six-day losing streak
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trading above the $58 handle in Asia. The black gold witnessed two-way business on Tuesday and ended the day with marginal gains, snapping the six-day losing streak – the longest since October.
GBP/USD: Prepped to extend Tuesday's bounce
GBP/USD looks set to extend Tuesday's bounce from the head-and-shoulders neckline support of 1.2954 as intraday charts are reporting bullish patterns. The hourly chart descending trendline has been breached.